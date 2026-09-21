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Kauaʻi Writer's Garden: Local Publisher Panel

Kauaʻi Writer's Garden: Local Publisher Panel

Join the Kauaʻi Writer's Garden on Friday, September 25 at 5 pm at Hale Līhu’e for a night of community and a break from the storm. Hear from Scott Kikkawa, Alicia Upano, and Kristen Namba Reed, with moderation by Thomas Iannucci, and learn how to tell your story.

Hale Lihue
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Kauaʻi Writer's Garden

Artist Group Info

https://www.instagram.com/kauaiwritersgarden/
Hale Lihue
4286 Rice Street
Lihue , Hawaii 96766
8086521442
https://www.downtownlihue.com/communitycenter