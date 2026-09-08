STEAM-CON
STEAM-CON
Join the Arts & Sciences Center in Pāhoa on Saturday, September 26 from 2-6p for our inaugural STEAM-CON - a FREE event designed for professionals, life-long learners, and families alike.
Local artists, scientists, and educators come together to showcase the genius and celebrate the potential of our community.
Following an opening kīpaepae by Kawai’ula, enjoy a meal from the imu, immersive art and science projects, performances, exhibits, presentations, and plenty surprises!
Come curious. Leave inspired!
Arts & Sciences Center (ASC - Home of HAAS Public Charter School)
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
ASC Arts & Sciences Center
808-229-4747
info@hiasc.org
Arts & Sciences Center (ASC - Home of HAAS Public Charter School)
15-1397 Homestead Rd, Pāhoa, HI 96778Pāhoa, Hawaii 96778
8083332279
info@hiasc.org