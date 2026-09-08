Join the Arts & Sciences Center in Pāhoa on Saturday, September 26 from 2-6p for our inaugural STEAM-CON - a FREE event designed for professionals, life-long learners, and families alike.

Local artists, scientists, and educators come together to showcase the genius and celebrate the potential of our community.

Following an opening kīpaepae by Kawai’ula, enjoy a meal from the imu, immersive art and science projects, performances, exhibits, presentations, and plenty surprises!

Come curious. Leave inspired!