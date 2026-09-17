HPR Social Club: Homecoming, homerooms & happenings

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from DW Gibson, Executive Producer, Podcasts and Multimedia, and producer of our newest podcasts, Kanikapila Vintage and Homeroom Hawaiʻi.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha!

Working on Homeroom Hawaiʻi, our newest podcast, I’m going to crash the homecoming football game at Waiʻanae this Friday. Can’t wait to take in a game at such a special setting, especially with a project like Homeroom Hawaiʻi on the mind!

If you haven't checked it out yet, take a listen to Homeroom Hawaiʻi story segments on our website or listen to our podcast, which premieres tomorrow! It's the story of a school year, told week-by-week, through the voices of the people who experience it firsthand, from teachers and students, to principals and support staff. Every installment is like one big dose of humanity.

Speaking of high school students, I'm wishing I could make it out to Hilo to take in the Spring Awakening production, running until September 27 at Keawe Theater. I remember seeing a production of this show years ago. It's really quite a beautiful musical that explores what it means to find your own voice, and I'm sure the actors involved in this production will put their own mark on it.

As we step into a new school year, there's plenty to look forward to. Keep scrolling for more event picks taking place across the islands. If you have an event you'd like to share with us, submit it to the HPR community calendar.

Have fun out there!

DW

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

Ann Tanimoto-Johnson

OʻAHU: COOL KŌLEA - Welcome Home Kōlea Festival

Welcome Home Kōlea Festival

Magic Island

Picnic Site 31 at Ala Moana Beach Park

Saturday, September 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join the Hawaiʻi Audubon Society and partners to celebrate the return of kōlea, or the Pacific Golden-Plover, to the Hawaiian Islands. Learn about the Kōlea Count and ways residents and visitors can help researchers learn more about one of Hawaiʻi's favorite native birds. Participate in guided mini bird counts, enjoy kōlea art work, and learn about the latest projects from community partners. Be sure to take a picture with mascots Aloha Kea and Kōlea Nui. Free and open to all

OʻAHU: BACKYARD BBQ - Windward Paniolo BBQ

Winward Community College

Windward Paniolo BBQ

Windward Community College

45-720 Kea‘ahala Rd. in Kāne‘ohe

Saturday, September 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saddle up and head to the Great Lawn for the 2nd Annual Paniolo BBQ at Windward Community College! Bring the ʻohana for a day of live music, hula, ʻono food, local vendors, keiki activities (including a (stick) horse race!) and more to celebrate Hawaiʻi's paniolo heritage and gather with the Koʻolau community. Be sure to pre-order your paniolo bbq plate. Proceeds support student success initiatives and educational opportunities at WCC. Non-perishable food donations are also welcome. Free and open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: HAWAIʻI PRIDE - Kona Pride Festival

Kona Pride Festival

King Kamehameha Beach Hotel

75-5660 Palani Rd. in Kona

September 19, 1 to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Kona Pride like never before at this all ages event that features top entertainment from your favorite Big Island performers who also welcome headliners from RuPaul's Drag Race: Anetra, Darlene Mitchell, and Jimbo. Mark Kanemura and DJ Modgirl provide the tunes while you visit 40+ local vendors and more. The festival is one of many events taking place in Kona over the weekend in celebration of pride. Free and open to all, VIP passes available

MAUI: LAHAINA LOVE - Mele for Maui

Royal Lahaina & Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra

Mele for Maui

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

2780 Kekaa Dr. in Kā‘anapali

September 19, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra returns to Maui for the first time in 10 years in a symbolic celebration of September being National Classical Music Month. Come and enjoy music, culture, and community at an unforgettable evening that celebrates the people, places, and stories that define Maui. HSO, alongside acclaimed Hawaiian artists, honors the legacy, resilience, and enduring spirit of Lahaina, Kīhei, and Kula through the shared power of live performance. Can't join in person? Stream the concert live on Hawaiʻi News Now. Free and open to all

KAUAʻI: MOKIHANA MAKEKE - Kauaʻi Mokihana Festival

Kauaʻi Mokihana Festival

Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall

4191 Hardy St. in Līhuʻe

September 20 - 26, 2026

Ka Makahiki o Anakala Nathan Kalama – Celebrating 5 years of Uncle's Passing. The Kauaʻi Mokihana Festival brings a week of events to Kauaʻi in celebration of Nathan Kalama, founder of the festival. Events include the Mokihana Makeke and Hula Competition at the Kauaʻi War Memorial starting Sept. 24. See the full schedule here. Tickets are available online; open to all

Ocean Action Music is wild about saving animals

Camille Saint-Saëns’ famous “Carnival of the Animals” — a beloved classic — is getting a modern reimagining for Hawaiʻi audiences. “Carnival of the Nearly Extinct Animals” blends chamber music, dance, storytelling, and larger-than-life puppets to spotlight Hawaiʻi's most endangered species.

The production premieres this weekend at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. Harpist Megan Conley (pictured above with HPR's Craig DeSilva), who's the visionary behind the project, joined Evening Concert to talk about her passion project that uses the power of music to effect environmental change. Listen to the interview

“Carnival of the Nearly Extinct Animals” makes its world premiere on Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.and Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. More information can be found here.

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