Spring Awakening The Musical Live

Hilo Community Players invites audiences to experience Spring Awakening: The Musical, the groundbreaking rock musical that explores the exhilaration, confusion, rebellion, and heartbreak of growing up.

Based on Frank Wedekind’s controversial 1891 play, with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening follows a group of young people coming of age in a world where the adults around them struggle to understand—or even acknowledge—their questions about love, identity, sexuality, authority, and their changing bodies. Set against a repressive society that leaves little room for honest conversation, the musical gives voice to young people searching for answers and connection. With its electrifying rock score and emotionally charged storytelling, Spring Awakening asks what happens when curiosity collides with silence, and what it means to find your own voice.

Hilo Community Players’ production is stage directed by Kimo Apaka and Rachel Klein, with music and vocal direction by Jace Saplan and featuring choreography by Dori Yamada and Zayne Parasa. “Spring Awakening is a story about what happens when young people are denied the opportunity to ask questions, express themselves, and be heard,” said the production team. “It is challenging, beautiful, uncomfortable, funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply human.”

Performance Schedule:

September 11, 12, 19, 24, 25 & 26 at 7:30 p.m.

September 13, 20 & 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Performances will take place at Keawe Theater (280 Keawe St.) in downtown Hilo. Tickets and additional information are available at hiloplayers.org.

⚠️ ADULT CONTENT WARNING:

Spring Awakening contains mature subject matter and is intended for mature audiences. The production addresses adult themes and strong language. Some scenes and subject matter may be emotionally intense or triggering for audience members.

Parental discretion is strongly advised.

Hilo Community Players is committed to creating theater that sparks conversation, challenges audiences, and brings compelling stories to the Hilo community. Spring Awakening continues that tradition with a production that invites audiences to listen closely—to the music, to the characters, and to the questions they are brave enough to ask.