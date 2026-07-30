Welcome Home Kōlea festival

Only in Hawaiʻi do kōlea, or the Pacific Golden-Plover, live in harmony with humans in backyards, city parks, and urban spaces. Every April these long-lived migratory shorebirds fly to Alaska to breed, returning in late summer to the same spot, where they capture the hearts of residents and visitors alike.

Join the Hawaiʻi Audubon Society and partners as we celebrate the return of these endearing native migratory birds to the Hawaiian Islands. We will have fun and games at Ala Moana Beach Park for all ages. Learn about the Hawaiʻi Audubon Society’s community science project, Kōlea Count, and ways residents and visitors can help researchers learn more about one of Hawaiʻi’s favorite native birds. Participate in guided mini bird counts, enjoy kōlea art work, and learn about the latest projects from our partners. Refresh yourself with samples of Kōlea Sparkling Hop Water and take a picture with our mascots, Aloha Kea and Kōlea Nui.

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm

Location: Magic Island, Ala Moana Beach Park, Site 31 (see map)

****************

Call for art: Submit your kōlea art now for display in the art tent during the festival. Limited to one submission per artist. Open to any age or medium (no AI generated images), but artwork must feature kōlea. Submission does not automatically guarantee a spot and is dependent on space limitations.

Email us at events@hiaudubon.org with the following information:

Your name

Your email address

A photo of the artwork

Dimensions

Medium used

Artwork title (optional)

Brief description or inspiration (optional)

Deadline for submission: September 10, 2026