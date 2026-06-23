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Green signs bill into law recognizing the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra as the state orchestra

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published June 23, 2026 at 10:35 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
/
HPR
Being officially recognized as the state orchestra will help the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra get public funds to bring its musical performances across the state.

The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra has been officially recognized as the state orchestra after Gov. Josh Green signed a bill into law this month.

This is a step towards getting public funds to help HSO bring its musical performances across the state.

Dane Lam, the music and artist director of HSO, said the recognition is important to the nonprofit.

“What also opens up is the possibility for HSO to be funded by the state,” he said. “Similar to the Royal Hawaiian Band that’s completely funded by the City and County of Honolulu.”

The bill signing comes as the orchestra is gearing up for its Summer Festival, which begins by the end of the month. It brings live orchestra music and other community events across Oʻahu.
Local News
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
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