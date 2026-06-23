Green signs bill into law recognizing the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra as the state orchestra

The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra has been officially recognized as the state orchestra after Gov. Josh Green signed a bill into law this month.

This is a step towards getting public funds to help HSO bring its musical performances across the state.

Dane Lam, the music and artist director of HSO, said the recognition is important to the nonprofit.

“What also opens up is the possibility for HSO to be funded by the state,” he said. “Similar to the Royal Hawaiian Band that’s completely funded by the City and County of Honolulu.”

The bill signing comes as the orchestra is gearing up for its Summer Festival, which begins by the end of the month. It brings live orchestra music and other community events across Oʻahu.

