Law consultant weighs in on corrupt campaign finance

As the bribery scandal involving Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke continues to cast a shadow over Hawaiʻi’s ongoing elections, there is growing pressure from lawmakers to convene a special session.

Hawaiʻi's Good Government Caucus is calling for legislative leaders to address possible campaign finance corruption.

Retired federal public defender Ali Silvert attended an emergency news conference discussing the special session. He joined HPR to discuss what happens next in the bribery cases and with this latest effort to restore public trust.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 31, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.