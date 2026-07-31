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Law consultant weighs in on corrupt campaign finance

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 31, 2026 at 3:21 PM HST
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, second from left, arrives for a court appearance at Kaʻahumanu Hale, accompanied by her attorney and security detail in Honolulu, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
Craig Fujii
/
Civil Beat via AP
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, second from left, arrives for a court appearance at Kaʻahumanu Hale, accompanied by her attorney and security detail in Honolulu, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

As the bribery scandal involving Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke continues to cast a shadow over Hawaiʻi’s ongoing elections, there is growing pressure from lawmakers to convene a special session.

Hawaii lawmakers and activists pose for a photo after discussing a bill that seeks to limit corporate money in politics in Honolulu on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
Local News
Hawaiʻi lawmakers call for emergency special session
Emma Caires

Hawaiʻi's Good Government Caucus is calling for legislative leaders to address possible campaign finance corruption.

Retired federal public defender Ali Silvert attended an emergency news conference discussing the special session. He joined HPR to discuss what happens next in the bribery cases and with this latest effort to restore public trust.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 31, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
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The Conversation State LegislatureSylvia LukeElection
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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