Hawaiʻi’s 1st Congressional District race tests incumbent Case

Hawaiʻi State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole is challenging U.S. Rep. Ed Case in the Democratic primary to represent urban Honolulu in Congress.

Case has faced congressional primary opponents before. But this is his first re-election campaign against someone who has experience in office.

Democratic primary voters in New York and Colorado have voted out incumbents this year. The August 8th primary will tell if Hawaiʻi wants to do the same.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.