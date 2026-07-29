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Hawaiʻi’s 1st Congressional District race tests incumbent Case

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Audrey McAvoy
Published July 29, 2026 at 10:41 AM HST
An image of Congressional campaign flyers for U.S. Rep. Ed Case and state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole displayed.
Audrey McAvoy
/
HPR
Congressional campaign flyers for U.S. Rep. Ed Case and state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole are displayed in Honolulu on Tuesday, July 29, 2026.

Hawaiʻi State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole is challenging U.S. Rep. Ed Case in the Democratic primary to represent urban Honolulu in Congress.

Case has faced congressional primary opponents before. But this is his first re-election campaign against someone who has experience in office.

Democratic primary voters in New York and Colorado have voted out incumbents this year. The August 8th primary will tell if Hawaiʻi wants to do the same.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Tags
Local News ElectionU.S. Congress
Audrey McAvoy
Audrey McAvoy is HPR's Senior Government Reporter.
See stories by Audrey McAvoy
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