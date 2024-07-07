Hawaiʻi voter guide: Here's what to know about the 2024 election
In the 2024 primary election, Hawaiʻi voters will choose candidates for mayor on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island, several state Legislature and county council seats, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and three positions in the congressional delegation.
Successful candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.
Hawaiʻi is one of the nation’s most reliably blue states, with Democrats dominating federal and statewide elected offices. Joe Biden won 63.7% of the vote in 2020, while 34.3% cast ballots for Donald Trump.
On the federal level, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda are running for reelection. Tokuda is the newest member of the four-person Hawaiʻi congressional delegation — all Democrats. Sen. Brian Schatz is up for reelection in 2026.
On the state level, incumbents and newcomers are vying for 12 of the 25 state Senate districts, with the remaining districts up for reelection in 2026. All 51 state House districts have elections every two years.
Several incumbents, such as Democratic state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole of Kāneʻohe and Republican state Rep. Gene Ward of Hawaiʻi Kai, are running unopposed.
For the following nonpartisan races, the top two winners will advance to the general election if a candidate does not receive over 50% of the votes cast in the primary.
On Oʻahu, Mayor Rick Blangiardi seeks to continue leading the City and County of Honolulu for a second term. On Hawaiʻi Island, Mayor Mitch Roth faces a handful of candidates in his bid for reelection.
Island by island, voters will also choose representatives for all seats on the Hawaiʻi County, Maui County and Kauaʻi County councils, as well as for five districts of the Honolulu City Council.
At the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, one at-large and three island resident seats have elections this year.
Key dates to remember:
- Tuesday, July 23 - Primary election ballots begin arriving in mailboxes.
- Monday, July 29 - Voter service centers open through primary election day for voter registration and in-person voting.
- Wednesday, July 31 - Final day for first-time voters to submit a paper registration application for the primary election. Voters can still register online or in person at a voter service center.
- Saturday, Aug. 3 - Deadline for registered voters who are out of state to submit an absentee application to have their ballot mailed to an alternate mailing address.
- Saturday, Aug. 10 - Primary election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 18 - General election ballots begin arriving in mailboxes.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Voter service centers open for same-day registration and in-person voting.
- Monday, Oct. 28 - Final day for first-time voters to submit a paper registration application for the general election. Voters can still register online or in person at a voter service center.
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Deadline for registered voters who are out of state to submit an absentee application to have their ballot mailed to an alternate mailing address.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 - General election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voter resources and important links:
- Register to vote or check if you are registered. You can also call 808-453-VOTE or toll-free 800-442-VOTE from the neighbor islands.
- Track your ballot with BallotTrax
- Find the candidates running to represent your area
- Find a voter service center or ballot drop box | HPR story
- Kauaʻi County Elections Division
- City and County of Honolulu Elections Division
- Maui County Elections Division
- Hawaiʻi County Elections Division
