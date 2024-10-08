© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
What to know about your county's 2024 charter amendment questions

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published October 8, 2024 at 11:45 AM HST

Hawaiʻi residents will soon begin receiving general election ballots in the mail. In addition to voting on your preferred candidates, you will be asked to decide on several county-specific charter amendment questions.

Questions can tackle a range of actions like creating new departments or commissions, changing salaries and hiring practices, and even everyday issues. Approved proposals result in changes to your county’s laws.

HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down how the proposed amendments might affect you. Stay tuned for your county's voter explainer leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5.

Local News
Hawaiʻi voter guide: Here's what to know about the 2024 election

Voter resources and important links:
Local News ElectionNeighbor Island News
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
