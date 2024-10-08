What to know about your county's 2024 charter amendment questions

Hawaiʻi residents will soon begin receiving general election ballots in the mail. In addition to voting on your preferred candidates, you will be asked to decide on several county-specific charter amendment questions.

Questions can tackle a range of actions like creating new departments or commissions, changing salaries and hiring practices, and even everyday issues. Approved proposals result in changes to your county’s laws.

HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down how the proposed amendments might affect you. Stay tuned for your county's voter explainer leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5.

HPR Voting explainer: 2024 Honolulu charter amendment ballot questions Oʻahu voters will have the chance to weigh in on four Honolulu charter amendment questions related to the environment, councilmember salaries, an oversight commission, and the hiring of the city’s emergency management leaders. HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down what a "yes" and "no" vote will mean for each question. Listen • 3:29

County of Hawaii Voting explainer: 2024 Hawaiʻi Island charter amendment ballot questions Hawaiʻi Island voters will have the chance to weigh in on three county charter amendment questions in the November election. HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down what a "yes" and "no" vote will mean for each. Listen • 3:18

