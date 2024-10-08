What to know about your county's 2024 charter amendment questions
Hawaiʻi residents will soon begin receiving general election ballots in the mail. In addition to voting on your preferred candidates, you will be asked to decide on several county-specific charter amendment questions.
Questions can tackle a range of actions like creating new departments or commissions, changing salaries and hiring practices, and even everyday issues. Approved proposals result in changes to your county’s laws.
HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down how the proposed amendments might affect you. Stay tuned for your county's voter explainer leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5.
-
Oʻahu voters will have the chance to weigh in on four Honolulu charter amendment questions related to the environment, councilmember salaries, an oversight commission, and the hiring of the city’s emergency management leaders. HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down what a "yes" and "no" vote will mean for each question.
-
Hawaiʻi Island voters will have the chance to weigh in on three county charter amendment questions in the November election. HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down what a "yes" and "no" vote will mean for each.
Voter resources and important links:
- Register to vote or check if you are registered. You can also call 808-453-VOTE or toll-free 800-442-VOTE from the neighbor islands.
- Track your ballot with BallotTrax
- Look up the candidates running to represent your area
- Find a voter service center or ballot drop box
- Kauaʻi County Elections Division
- City and County of Honolulu Elections Division
- Maui County Elections Division
- Hawaiʻi County Elections Division