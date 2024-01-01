Office of Hawaiian Affairs 2024 election: Here's what to expect

What is OHA? The Office of Hawaiian Affairs grew out of organized efforts in the 1970s to remedy past wrongs suffered by Native Hawaiians. OHA seeks to improve the conditions of Native Hawaiians through programs and services related to education, health care, housing and more.

The semi-autonomous state agency is funded by income from the public land trust, which includes land taken during the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

OHA is governed by a nine-member Board of Trustees elected by all Hawaiʻi residents, not just Native Hawaiians.

Before 2000, trustees were elected solely by Native Hawaiian voters. In the 2000 case Rice v. Cayetano, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that restricting voting to Native Hawaiians was unconstitutional.

HPR The Office of Hawaiian Affairs building is located in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, but serves the entire state.

Trustees are responsible for setting OHA policy and managing the agency's endowment. One example is OHA's effort to develop Kakaʻako Makai, also known as Hakuone, into a waterfront area with residential high rises. OHA also pursues legal action on issues important to Native Hawaiians, such as the management of Maunakea.

The trustees also hire OHA's CEO, who leads the administrative side of the agency. The board meets regularly at OHA headquarters in Honolulu — and at least once annually on each major island.



Voting for OHA

Four of the nine trustees represent the whole state. The other five trustees represent one of the following districts: Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, Kauaʻi and Niʻihau, and Oʻahu.

However, all candidates run statewide elections. Voters will see races for candidates seeking to represent islands other than their own.

Trustees are elected to four-year terms with no term limits.

While voting for OHA candidates may be a right, it's not a custom. In the 2022 primary election, 41.5% of ballots left the Oʻahu resident trustee race blank. Blank votes and name recognition have been dominant factors in determining winners.

If an OHA candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in that specific race, then the candidate is deemed elected. Otherwise, the top two candidates advance to the general election.

2024 Primary Election Candidates:

Hawaiʻi Island trustee:

Incumbent Mililani Trask is not seeking reelection.



Z. Kaʻapana Aki

Hope Alohalani Cermelj

Kaialiʻi Kahele

Hulali Waltjen-Kuilipule

Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi trustee:



Luana Alapa (incumbent)

Gayla Haliniak

Lu Ann Lankford-Faborito

R. Kunani Nihipali



Seven candidates are vying for one at-large seat:



Lei Ahu Isa (incumbent)

Keliʻi Akina

Peter Apo

Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya

Leona M. Kalima

Larry Kawaauhau

Brendon Kaleiʻaina Lee

The candidates for the district of Kauaʻi and Niʻihau will automatically advance to the general election because there are only two: incumbent Dan Ahuna and Laura A. Lindsey.