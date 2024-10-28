Hawaiʻi Island mayoral candidate Kimo Alameda on his vision for the community

HPR recently spoke to the two candidates running for mayor of the Big Island. Kimo Alameda is challenging incumbent Mitch Roth. Does a political newcomer have what it takes to unseat the mayor? Or does Roth hold the edge in the race?

Alameda is head of the Hawaiʻi Island Fentanyl Task Force, and HPR last talked to him about a Big Island family who lost their teenage daughter to the drug. He recently suffered a loss of his own. His wife and mother of seven died suddenly six months ago. He said his kids urged him to stay in the race and finish strong.

