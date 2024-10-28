© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi Island mayoral candidate Kimo Alameda on his vision for the community

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 28, 2024 at 2:01 PM HST
2024 Hawaiʻi County mayoral candidate Kimo Alameda
Courtesy Campaign of Kimo Alameda
2024 Hawaiʻi County mayoral candidate Kimo Alameda

HPR recently spoke to the two candidates running for mayor of the Big Island. Kimo Alameda is challenging incumbent Mitch Roth. Does a political newcomer have what it takes to unseat the mayor? Or does Roth hold the edge in the race?

Alameda is head of the Hawaiʻi Island Fentanyl Task Force, and HPR last talked to him about a Big Island family who lost their teenage daughter to the drug. He recently suffered a loss of his own. His wife and mother of seven died suddenly six months ago. He said his kids urged him to stay in the race and finish strong.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi CountyHawaiʻi IslandElection
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories