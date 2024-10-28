Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Mitch Roth on momentum thus far as he seeks reelection

HPR recently spoke to the two candidates running for mayor on the Big Island. Kimo Alameda is challenging incumbent Mitch Roth. Does a political newcomer have what it takes to unseat the mayor? Or does Roth hold the edge in the race?

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth wants to finish the work he started. A health scare at the start of his first term worried some about the stress of the job, but that has not been so much an issue in his first term — and he very much wants a second. Roth shared what he's accomplished so far in office, plus his goals for a possible second term.

