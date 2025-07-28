© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiʻi County bill aims to ban feeding feral animals

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published July 28, 2025 at 11:29 AM HST
FILE - In this photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, a feral cat looks towards a nēnē in a Big Island shopping center parking lot, in Waikōloa, Hawaiʻi, on April 17, 2023.
DLNR
/
DLNR
FILE - In this photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, a feral cat looks towards a nēnē in a Big Island shopping center parking lot, in Waikōloa, Hawaiʻi, on April 17, 2023.

Hawaiʻi County lawmakers and environmental advocates are pushing back against community members who want to continue feeding feral animals.

The county council is moving a bill to ban the practice on county property, despite swaths of testimony calling it inhumane and counterproductive to controlling feral populations.

But supporters of the bill warn that feral species hurt native and endemic ones, either by preying on them, transmitting diseases, or changing the environment.

FILE - In this photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, a feral cat looks towards a nēnē in a Big Island shopping center parking lot, in Waikōloa, Hawaiʻi, on April 17, 2023.
Local News
Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers consider fining those who feed stray animals
Mark Ladao

Councilmember Rebecca Villegas has been vocal about the need to control those species, especially colonies of feral cats.

“ They're not community cats, they're a feral species that’s overrun an ecosystem, and native cultures and Indigenous peoples have historically been able to identify an imbalance in an ecosystem of any species," she said.

"We have the unique experience on this island that cats, yes, human-introduced problem, but if humans are perpetuating it, something has to be done to rebalance the system."

The council did amend the bill to allow caretakers certified by the county to continue feeding animals on county land. It also voted to push the bill's effective date to January.
Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi IslandHawaiʻi County CouncilAnimals
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Mark Ladao
Related Stories