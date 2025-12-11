Officials aim to protect nēnē pair nesting in Hilo's Liliʻuokalani Gardens

State and county officials are monitoring a nesting female nēnē and her mate in Hilo's Liliʻuokalani Gardens.

Officials have also implemented new regulations and increased observation during nēnē nesting season from October to March and possibly beyond.

Courtesy DLNR Nēnē nesting season signage posted in Hilo’s Lili‘uokalani Gardens.

Signage has been posted to mark the nesting area in an effort to improve protections after years of tragic nēnē deaths in Hilo.

The female of this nesting pair is known by her branding code NTC. Her previous mate was struck by a car in 2024 while crossing the street to reach a cat feeding station, the state said.

She also mothered other goslings, one of which was abducted from Wailoa State Park in 2023, and another that died from toxoplasmosis in 2024, according to the state.

NTC and her new mate are nesting in a less busy section of the park.

“By protecting the nēnē nests in Hilo, we not only allow nēnē to reestablish their habitat, but also allow people to connect with a vulnerable Hawaiian species,” said Raymond McGuire, a biologist with the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

“It is an incredible gift to have nēnē in our neighborhood, but with this great gift comes an even greater responsibility to protect these birds by not interacting with them and by only observing them from afar.”

Report nēnē observations here. To learn more about nēnē, click here.