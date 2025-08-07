Hawaiʻi County Council passes bill to ban feeding feral animals

The Hawaiʻi County Council has passed a measure to ban the feeding of feral animals on county land.

The council moved Bill 51 through its final hearing Wednesday in a 6-2 vote after fierce debate and passionate testimony from the public and council members.

The council had already held several public hearings on the measure over the last few weeks — all drawing handfuls of public testimony and lengthy discussion — and there was even a suggestion to delay the vote to talk more about the bill.

But Councilmember Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder, who introduced the measure, argued against a delay.

“What we have in front of us gives allowances for the future, provides a steady reality of ‘this is not OK’ going forward, protects species … and sets us in the right direction without being intentionally cruel. And that is, to me, the basics of this bill in its form right now in front of us,” Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder said.

Supporters of the ban said it would help reduce the impacts feral animals have on the environment and native species.

Cats, the focus of the measure, specifically have been linked to the spread of diseases like toxoplasmosis to endemic species like the Hawaiian goose, or nēnē. Last year, a nēnē gosling died from toxoplasmosis.

DLNR Nēnē in Queen Liliʻuokalani Park, Hilo, on April 25, 2024.

Toxoplasmosis is also one of the top threats facing the endangered Hawaiian monk seal.

Feral cats also prey on endangered bird species like the palila and koloa, and globally are among the top invasive species threats.

”There's absolutely no doubt that cats have contributed to and will continue to lead directly and indirectly to the decline of several species unless something is done,” said testifier Braxton Igne.

Despite the council’s vote, the measure was heavily protested. Hundreds of opposing testimonies were submitted in writing, virtually or in person.

Opponents called it a “starvation bill” that was inhumane to animals, and said it would be counterproductive to reducing the impacts that feral animals have on the islands.

They argued that community members who feed and care for feral cat colonies support population management efforts like “trap, neuter, return and manage” programs.

In written testimony, Linda Moore said, “I have lived in the Puna district for 42 years, and I have long been involved with cat rescue. I believe the county should be working with cat feeders by creating a well-supported spay and neuter program. Starvation is cruel, doesn’t work, and will lead to diseased and suffering animals.

The council also voted to kill a provision in the bill that would have allowed some of the feeding to continue by establishing a “community cat management program” that would certify cat caretakers to “feed and care for stray and feral cats at designated locations and times.”

The program — which also served as a concession to the bill’s opponents — was added in a previous council meeting, but the council removed it Wednesday following worries that it could violate state and federal laws.

The Hawaiian Humane Society supported credentialed caretakers and, in written testimony, said, “Government support of TNRM harnesses the compassion of dedicated volunteers who are willing to spend their own time and resources to address a problem they did not create because they care about Free-Roaming cats.”

The bill now needs to be signed by Mayor Kimo Alameda.