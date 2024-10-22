Where Hawaiʻi residents can vote in person for the 2024 election

Hawaiʻi voters should have received their mail-in ballots last week. For those needing to vote in person, voter service centers opened Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The centers also offer same-day registration and ballot collection. Each county has at least one center open through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

On Oʻahu, Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale are open daily (except Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — and on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pop-up voter service centers will be available for a limited time. The pop-up at Kāneʻohe District Park is open from Oct. 22 to 26. The center will shift to the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. These locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Maui, the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku is open daily (except Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5

A voter service center will also be open at the Lahaina Civic Center from Oct. 31 through Nov. 5. Hana High & Elementary School will host a one-day center on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Hawaiʻi Island, centers can be found at the County of Hawaiʻi Aupuni Center in Hilo and the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kona. Both are open daily (except Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

And on Kauaʻi, the Historic County Annex Building Basement in Līhu’e is open daily (except Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Centers will open from Oct. 31 through Nov. 5 at the Filipino Clubhouse on Lānaʻi and the Mitchell Pauole Center on Molokaʻi.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. Election officials suggest mailing your ballot at least five days before Nov. 5.

If you wait until the last minute, you should take the ballot to an official drop box or voter service center. More information, including a list of drop boxes, can be found here.

