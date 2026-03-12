In final address, Kauaʻi Mayor Kawakami urges future leaders to prioritize housing

Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami delivered his eighth and final State of the County address Wednesday, reflecting on his proudest moments leading the community and his gratitude for the people he serves.

Kawakami said that when he first took office, he focused on six key aspects that he believed would lead the county to success: mobility, home, connection, money, freedom, and heart.

“These six keys became our compass, guiding every decision, project, and initiative over the past seven years,” he said. “Each key represents a focus area where we could make the biggest difference for our people. While individually distinct, each of these key concepts are interconnected, like the currents that shape our shores, each one flows into the next.”

He emphasized that fixing infrastructure, which he said his administration has invested $67 million in over the course of his two terms, and expanding public transportation were two of his priorities when he first started as mayor.

Apart from reflecting on his wins, Kawakami noted a few developments that will take shape during his last year as county mayor, including a new landfill site in West Kauaʻi and renovations at Vidinha Stadium.

Kawakami also emphasized that access to affordable housing remains a prevalent issue for the county. He called on lawmakers and future county leaders to remain steadfast in the fight to keep local families in the islands.

“Let us be clear. We are in a housing crisis. Local families are being priced out, and our young people are wondering if they can build their futures here,” he said.

“To them, we say, do not give up. To our leaders, we say, money and incentives alone will not work. We must have the courage to push past opposition to build homes for our local families."

Kawakami’s second and final term runs through December, when the next mayor is sworn in.

The primary election for the next Kauaʻi County mayor is in August. As Kauaʻi Now reports, three current or former county councilmembers have already filed to run for mayor.

Read Kawakami's speech, as written before the address, here. Watch it on YouTube here.