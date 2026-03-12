Flash flood warning issued for Oʻahu; Watch remains statewide

A powerful Kona storm is moving east across the islands, bringing possible flooding, windy conditions and thunderstorms through the weekend.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the entire island of Oʻahu until at least 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service said areas of heavy rain continue to move over Oʻahu from the southwest with rainfall rates up to 2 to 3 inches per hour. Additional periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected.

NWS said excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of drainage ditches and streams, streets, highways, properties, and other low-lying spots.

Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui Nui and Hawaiʻi Island are also still under a flood watch, though conditions could change. A flood watch is not the same thing as a flood warning. A warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

NOAA

NWS said people should expect a combination of flash flooding, damaging winds, snow and ice over the highest Big Island summits, and strong to severe thunderstorms. The Kona storm is forecast to begin to lift Monday.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has closed many state parks and trails due to the expected rainfall. All camping permits through next week have been canceled, and none will be issued for the rest of the week.

Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui Nui residents can track Hawaiian Electric power outages here. Kauaʻi residents can track KIUC outages here.

