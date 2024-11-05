Get the latest results from the 2024 Hawaiʻi election here. This page will be updated throughout the day.

Most Hawaiʻi residents have been voting by mail over the past few weeks, marking their choices in competitive races for U.S. president, several state Legislature and county council seats, and Hawaiʻi County mayor.

Hawaiʻi voters will be among the last in the country to cast their ballots. The first round of local election results will not be released until after polls close at 7 p.m. — at the earliest. During the last presidential election in 2020, the first release was around 11 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio will share updates wherever you listen to the radio on HPR-1, starting with NPR Special Coverage at 2 p.m. Your local election hosts, Bill Dorman and Ashley Mizuo, will join the airwaves around 7 p.m.

The Associated Press will declare winners locally and nationally throughout the night. The AP does not make projections or name apparent or likely winners. Only when the AP is fully confident a race has been won – defined most simply as the moment a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory – will the AP make a call. You can read more about the AP's process for calling races on its website.

Voter resources and important links: