OHA Election: Incumbents take the lead in the races for 3 seats

Incumbents Keli‘i Akina, Luana Alapa and Dan Ahuna appear to be in the lead for three seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees, according to the latest report from the Office of Elections.

It’s unclear when the final results will be published as the local elections office is still counting ballots on Wednesday. But most likely name recognition will play a key role for the incumbents defending their seats from challengers, including a political veteran.

At-large trustee Akina led with 38% of the votes, over former OHA trustee Lei Ahu Isa, who had 24.4%.

Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi trustee Alapa had 32.5%, over retired Honolulu police officer Kunani Nihipali, who had 21.9%.

Kauaʻi and Niʻihau trustee Ahuna had 30%, over political newcomer Laura Lindsey, who had 23.7%.

OHA is a semi-autonomous state agency tasked with improving the well-being of Native Hawaiians. The nine-member board includes four at-large seats and one representative from the districts of Hawaiʻi Island, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, Maui, Oʻahu, and Kauaʻi and Niʻihau.