Key takeaways from Hawaiʻi's election night

Updated 11/6/24 3:26 p.m.

Election night in Hawaiʻi was plagued with long lines for in-person voting across the state. The last person in the state cast their ballot around midnight and the initial results were released soon after. Here are five takeaways from Hawaiʻi's local elections.



1. Razor-thin margins in state House races

House District 32, which represents Aiea, Moanalua and Foster Village, shows Democrat incumbent Micah Aiu trailing behind Republican challenger Garner Shimizu by just 41 votes. Oʻahu's North Shore District 39 has Democrat Corey Rosenlee in front of Republican incumbent Elijah Pierick by about 70 votes.

In District 45, which covers portions of West Oʻahu, Republican Chris Muraoka is leading Democrat Desire Desoto by 120 votes.

Courtesy Campaign of Kimo Alameda Kimo Alameda will be Hawaiʻi Island's new mayor after beating current Mayor Mitch Roth.

2. Hawaiʻi Island will have a new mayor

On Hawaiʻi Island, Mayor Mitch Roth lost to challenger Kimo Alameda by 10 percentage points. Roth conceded, this morning posting on his campaign’s Instagram account.

“Serving as Mayor for this community has been the honor of a lifetime,” he wrote. “As we transition, we will work hard every day and continue to give Hawaiʻi County the best.”



3. Protection of same-sex marriage

Constitutional Amendment 1, which repealed the state legislature’s ability to limit same-sex marriage, passed. This is despite concerns from proponents of the amendment who thought the wording of the question on the ballot was confusing for voters. It's viewed as a win to protect LGBTQ+ rights in the state as the U.S. Supreme Court has indicated it is open to relitigating federal protections of same-sex marriage.



4. Flipped seat in the state Senate

A previously Democratic senate seat on West Oʻahu's District 22 will go to Republican Samantha Decorte. She received 53% of the vote to Democrat Cedric Gates’s 44%. This seat was held previously by former Democrat Senator Maile Shimabukuro since 2010.

5. Honolulu City Councilmembers will no longer vote on their own salaries

Oʻahu voters overwhelmingly approved a city charter amendment that removes the Honolulu City Council’s ability to vote on their own salaries. As of Wednesday morning, 82% of people voted yes. The amendment also caps councilmember salary increases at 5% and ties salary adjustments to the same rate as union contracts for city employees.

This comes after the Honolulu Salary Commission in 2023 recommended a 64% raise to councilmember salaries. Council Chair Tommy Waters refused to let the council vote on a raise in 2023, despite pushback by a few of the other council members.

This page will be updated as we learn more.