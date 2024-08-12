Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi wins reelection to take on 2nd term

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi secured reelection by receiving 78% of the votes to win outright in the primary election on Aug. 10.

Even though he did not face significant opposition, Blangiardi spent $1.8 million on his campaign.

His main opponent, Choon James, received 13% percent of the vote.

Blangiardi said he’s ready to get back to work for his second term as mayor.

"We can stop all the hard work we had to put into this campaign at the same time while trying to run the city, and now not have to deal with the general election and continue on the work that we're focused on," he said.

"And nothing really changes because as a team, we took on the big, tough problems, the wicked problems, the intractable problems that municipalities across the country face."

Housing is one of Blangiardi’s main concerns. He has committed to building 18,000 additional living units for either rent or ownership.

The mayor said he will also continue to focus on public safety, homelessness and improving the city’s building permitting system.

