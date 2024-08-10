2024 Hawaiʻi Primary Results

Hawaiʻi Public Radio is following the races for U.S. Congress, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, county council seats on all islands, as well as the mayor's offices on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island.

The state Office of Elections released the first wave of results shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m. The second batch was released about three hours later.

Successful candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.

Here's where things stand as of 10:35 p.m.



U.S. Congress

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and Hawaiʻi's incumbent congressional representatives have won their state Democratic Party primary races.

They will need to all go to the general against the Republican nominee. Hawaiʻi is one of the nation’s most reliably blue states, with Democrats dominating federal and statewide elected offices.

Hawaiʻi State Legislature

Incumbents and newcomers are vying for 13 of the 25 state Senate districts, with the remaining districts up for reelection in 2026. All 51 state House districts have elections every two years.

Several incumbents, such as Democratic state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole of Kāneʻohe and Republican state Rep. Gene Ward of Hawaiʻi Kai, ran unopposed.

One primary on our radar is the Democratic race between House Speaker Scott Saiki and challenger Kim Coco Iwamoto.

Saiki is trailing Iwamoto by about 200 votes, with about 87% of the votes counted. This is the third time they have faced each other in an election. However, this is the first time Iwamoto has ever been in the lead. If Saiki loses, the House of Representatives will need to select a new leader to take over the speaker position.

County races

These races are nonpartisan, meaning the top two winners will advance to the general election if a candidate does not receive over 50% of the votes cast in that specific race.

On Oʻahu, Mayor Rick Blangiardi sailed to reelection, getting well over 50% of the votes he needed to win his second term in office.

Early results show Blangiardi with over 116,000 votes, allowing him to serve another four years.

"I'm not going to be coy about it; this is exactly what we wanted to happen tonight, and that's what happened. So the reality of all of that is very humbling," he told HPR.

"We can stop all the hard work we had to put into this campaign while trying to run the city and now not have to deal with the general election and continue the work we're focused on."

Blangiardi explained that "nothing really changes" because he will continue to work on issues he prioritized in his first term as mayor, such as public safety, housing and homelessness.

All Honolulu City Council races have also been decided. This election cycle, odd-numbered districts were on the ballot.

Scott Nishimoto who previously served in the House of Representatives will now hold the Council District 5 seat. He will fill the position currently held by Councilmember Calvin Say, who decided to not seek reelection.

Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina, who represents Council District 3, has also secured enough votes to win her race outright. She had three challengers but reached 60% of votes by the end of Saturday night.

District 1 Councilmember Andria Tupola, District 7 Councilmember Radiant Cordero and District 9 Councilmember Augie Tulba all ran unopposed.

On Hawaiʻi Island, Mayor Mitch Roth did not secure the over 50% of votes that would win him the election outright. He will head to the general election, facing off against the candidate with the second highest amount of votes — which is currently Kimo Alameda at about 27%. Breeani Kobayashi is in third with about 19% of the vote.

Island by island, voters are also choosing representatives for all seats on the Hawaiʻi County, Maui County and Kauaʻi County councils, as well as for five districts of the Honolulu City Council.

