Former Honolulu police chief alleges Mayor Blangiardi forced him out

A new lawsuit alleges that Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi forced Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan from his post, and details a tense and combative relationship between them over the management of the Honolulu Police Department.

Logan filed the complaint against Blangiardi and the city last week— about two months after his resignation from HPD was made public.

The lawsuit alleges that the mayor demonstrated a “pattern of illegal demands and conflicts.” It says that Logan had refused, which led to Blangiardi “threatening” Logan and his family if he didn’t resign.

“Throughout his tenure, (Logan) consistently adhered to federal regulations, constitutional requirements, and legal constraints governing police operations, often explaining these limitations to (Blangiardi) when (Blangiardi) demanded actions that would violate applicable law,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit accuses Blangiardi of repeatedly demanding that HPD give media outlets more access to encrypted radios, despite arguments that it would violate federal and state regulations that protect personally identifiable information that could be shared through radios.

The suit also details some of Blangiardi’s other actions that Logan blocked or pushed back against, which then “escalated into a pattern of retaliation and intimidation,” eventually resulting in Logan’s alleged forced resignation.

In a May 28 meeting with Logan, Blangiardi allegedly said, “... I am telling you to resign, or I will make it very difficult for you and your family, and you know I can."

The lawsuit says Logan perceived it as a threat, and resigned knowing that Blangiardi also has direct ties to local media organizations, which he worried the mayor was going to use to create a narrative against the former police chief.

The lawsuit accuses Blangiardi of violating the state’s whistleblower protection law for allegedly retaliating against Logan for reporting and objecting to illegal practices.

It also says Blangiardi improperly ousted Logan, as the Honolulu Police Commission is the sole entity that decides to fire and hire the city’s police chief.

In a written statement, Blangiardi said, “I am deeply disappointed that former Chief Joe Logan has chosen to file this meritless complaint against the City. He voluntarily stepped down as Chief and had every opportunity to rescind his resignation if he changed his mind over the last two months.”

Logan is asking for the pay and benefits he lost from being forced from his position, and for compensation for the "intentional infliction of mental or emotional distress" Logan faced.