-
The 36-year-old son of Honolulu's newly selected police chief was arrested this week at Ala Moana Beach Park on suspicion of felony assault. Arthur "Joe" Logan said he would not be involved in the investigation.
-
The Honolulu Police Commission on Monday selected retired Army Maj. Gen. Arthur "Joe" Logan from among four finalists. The department is still recovering from the 2019 conviction of former chief Louis Kealoha after he used his law enforcement power to frame his then-wife's uncle for stealing their mailbox.
-
The four finalists for Honolulu Police Chief — Scott Ebner, Mike Lambert, Arthur “Joe” Logan and Ben Moszkowicz — addressed a number of topics plaguing the police department during a PBS Hawaiʻi Insights forum last week, where community members had the opportunity to submit questions live.
-
The Honolulu Police Commission has announced the names of four finalists who could be the department’s next chief. Seven people vying for the job spent earlier this week going through an assessment process that included a mock press conference.