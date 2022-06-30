HPD Chief Logan sworn into his post during public ceremony

Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was sworn into his post during a public ceremony at Mission Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday.

The Honolulu Police Commission unanimously selected Logan as the department’s 12th chief in May. He was privately sworn in earlier this month.

Logan returns to HPD more than 20 years after he left the force in 2002 and plans to stay in the top position for the next five years.

The new chief has already faced a few hiccups tied to transparency. But he says he’s focused on “healing” the relationship between the police department and the community.

"I committed to the police commission that I'd begin by hitting the ground running, and I have literally done that," he said. "I participated in multiple, multiple police training division events, even ran the 3.5-mile torch run on Saturday."

"And I began immediately meeting with the mayor, SHOPO, the police commission, community leaders and members of the Honolulu Police Department. I will continue running and picking up the pace over the next four years, 11 months and 349 days," Logan said.

Keith Horikawa and former interim chief Rade Vanic were also sworn in as Logan’s deputy chiefs during the ceremony.