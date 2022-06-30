Donate
HPD Chief Logan sworn into his post during public ceremony

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published June 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM HST
honolulu police chief arthur joe logan swearing in june 29 2022
Honolulu Police Department
/
YouTube
Honolulu Police Department's new chief Arthur “Joe” Logan at a public swearing-in ceremony on June 29, 2022.

Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was sworn into his post during a public ceremony at Mission Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday.

The Honolulu Police Commission unanimously selected Logan as the department’s 12th chief in May. He was privately sworn in earlier this month.

Logan returns to HPD more than 20 years after he left the force in 2002 and plans to stay in the top position for the next five years.

The new chief has already faced a few hiccups tied to transparency. But he says he’s focused on “healing” the relationship between the police department and the community.

Sabrina Bodon

"I committed to the police commission that I'd begin by hitting the ground running, and I have literally done that," he said. "I participated in multiple, multiple police training division events, even ran the 3.5-mile torch run on Saturday."

"And I began immediately meeting with the mayor, SHOPO, the police commission, community leaders and members of the Honolulu Police Department. I will continue running and picking up the pace over the next four years, 11 months and 349 days," Logan said.

Keith Horikawa and former interim chief Rade Vanic were also sworn in as Logan’s deputy chiefs during the ceremony.

Tags

Local News Joe LoganHonolulu Police Department
