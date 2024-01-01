Holiday Programming 2024

We've got a full lineup of holiday programming to get you in a festive mood.

Thursday, November 28 - Thanksgiving Day

HPR-1

9 a.m. No Small Endeavor’s Holiday Toolkit: Gratitude and Conversation

How can one be grateful during difficult times? How do we talk to one another in a polarized world? This holiday, the public radio program No Small Endeavor brings you four conversations to tee you up for a successful and meaningful time with family and friends. This special program is a perfect toolkit for getting in the right frame of mind and heading into the holidays with gratitude and conversation.

10 a.m. The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

This year's guests include Paola Velez author of the forthcoming Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store, Joe Yonan author of Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, Texan chef of Roots Chicken Shack in Dallas, Tiffany Derry, and James Beard award-winning author and cooking teacher, Andrea Nguyen.

HPR-2

9 a.m. This Land - Thanksgiving with The American Sound

This land, the physical land called the United States of America, is home to people of a wide range of ethnicities, cultures, races, creeds and genders. This Thanksgiving Day join host Jennifer Hambrick for a musical celebration of the diversity of this land – the varied natural topographies and biospheres, and the many communities that make this land exceptionally rich. Produced by WOSU Public Media.

10 a.m. Every Good Thing

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

11 a.m. Songs of Thanks

Join us for "Songs of Thanks," an innovative new production by Cantus, presented exclusively by Minnesota Public Radio. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season.

Friday, November 29

HPR-1

11 a.m. Open to Debate: Will the Future be Abundant?

From the start of agriculture to the Industrial Revolution and beyond, humanity has changed and thrived at a level previously unseen in history. Some worry that the abundant present we live in now will change for the worse, due to environmental challenges and a shifting geopolitical landscape. We debate the question: Will the Future Be Abundant?

Schedule is subject to change. This page will be updated throughout the holiday season.