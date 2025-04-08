Honolulu police officer allegedly leaked fireworks explosion information to suspects

A Honolulu Police Department officer has been placed on restricted duty for allegedly leaking information about the deadly New Year’s Eve explosion in Āliamanu.

Officer Austin Ewaliko, a five-year veteran of HPD, allegedly used the department's internal system to research the case and then provided confidential information to suspects.

So far, 12 people have been arrested for various offenses, including endangering the welfare of a minor and multiple fireworks-related crimes. All have been released pending investigation.

Ewaliko's relationship with the accused is not clear.

Six people, including a 3-year-old boy, have died as a result of the massive explosion of illegal fireworks in a garage at a New Year's Eve party.

Dozens more were injured. Some of them were flown to an Arizona burn center for further treatment because Hawaiʻi's only burn care facility reached capacity.

The five remaining patients in Arizona are expected to make a full recovery and return to Hawaiʻi.