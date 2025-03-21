New Year's fireworks explosion survivors discharged from Arizona hospital

Survivors from the New Year's illegal fireworks explosion in Āliamanu have been discharged from acute care at the Arizona Burn Center.

The five patients are still receiving inpatient and outpatient care such as therapy, but all are expected to make a full recovery and return to Hawaiʻi in the coming weeks to months.

Dr. Kevin Foster, director of burn services at the Arizona Burn Center, said burn injuries are lifelong injuries.

The five survivors may need physical therapy for years, and some may even require reconstructive surgeries. But he stressed that the psychological and emotional recovery will also be challenging once they get home from the hospital.

"It's only then, when you're really out in the world again that some of the emotional problems and psychological problems start to set in, you know, months or even years after the original injuries," Foster said. "So these patients are all really lucky, because they have tremendous support of families and friends and entire communities who will be there to help them out. So we know they're going to be successful, but it'll be a long road for each of them."

One patient who was transported to Arizona died from his injuries in January. He was one of 6 people, including a 3-year-old boy, who died from the explosion.

Ten people have been arrested so far in connection to the explosion.

