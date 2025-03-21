© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Year's fireworks explosion survivors discharged from Arizona hospital

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published March 21, 2025 at 10:28 AM HST
FILE-Flowers and offerings sit outside the Oʻahu home where a fireworks explosion killed several and injured dozens more on New Year's Eve. (Jan. 2, 2025)
Marco Garcia
/
AP News
The destruction of a home following a deadly explosion of an illegal cache of fireworks in the Salt Lake-Aliamanu neighborhood on O‘ahu.

Survivors from the New Year's illegal fireworks explosion in Āliamanu have been discharged from acute care at the Arizona Burn Center.

The five patients are still receiving inpatient and outpatient care such as therapy, but all are expected to make a full recovery and return to Hawaiʻi in the coming weeks to months.

Dr. Kevin Foster, director of burn services at the Arizona Burn Center, said burn injuries are lifelong injuries.

The five survivors may need physical therapy for years, and some may even require reconstructive surgeries. But he stressed that the psychological and emotional recovery will also be challenging once they get home from the hospital.

Flowers and offerings sit outside the Oʻahu home where a fireworks explosion killed several and injured dozens more on New Year's Eve. (Jan. 2, 2025)
Local News
'Immediately knew there was something wrong': Neighbor recalls horrific New Year's Eve explosion
Cassie Ordonio

"It's only then, when you're really out in the world again that some of the emotional problems and psychological problems start to set in, you know, months or even years after the original injuries," Foster said. "So these patients are all really lucky, because they have tremendous support of families and friends and entire communities who will be there to help them out. So we know they're going to be successful, but it'll be a long road for each of them."

One patient who was transported to Arizona died from his injuries in January. He was one of 6 people, including a 3-year-old boy, who died from the explosion.

Ten people have been arrested so far in connection to the explosion.
Tags
Local News SafetyCrime
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jason Ubay
Related Stories