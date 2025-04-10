Honolulu Police Department looks to hire those impacted by federal cuts

The City and County of Honolulu is still actively recruiting displaced federal employees and professionals from non-governmental organizations impacted by federal funding cuts.

This is in response to Gov. Josh Green's executive order on Feb. 18 that aims to tap into the pool of laid-off federal workers and fill over 4,000 open positions in state government.

Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan said that there are many jobs at the agency that don't involve becoming an officer.

"Civilian positions help support the police department as a whole and the men and women in uniform that are out there serving the public — keeping them safe and that's the importance of it. Each one of those positions is extremely important," he said. "So here's a way, that if you're not one to be a commissioned or uniformed officer on the streets, here's a way to support them as they go out and about and keep the community safe."

The city will be at career hiring events providing opportunities for federal employees to meet staff and apply for vacancies.

One is happening at the Hawai‘i Convention Center this Friday, April 11, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city will also be at the StarAdvertiser Career Expo on Wednesday, April 30, at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.