Honolulu Police Department swears in new chief Arthur ʻJoeʻ Logan

By HPR News Staff
Published June 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM HST
Arthur "Joe" Logan (middle) was sworn in as the chief of the Honolulu Police Department on June 14, 2022. Deputy chiefs Keith Horikawa (left) and Rade Vanic (right) were also sworn in.

Honolulu Police Department’s new chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was sworn into office during a private ceremony Tuesday morning.

"There was a brief swearing-in this morning to get them officially started, but there will be an actual ceremony at the end of the month," an HPD spokesperson said.

Logan was hired as the department’s 12th chief at the end of May by the Honolulu Police Commission. Former interim chief Rade Vanic and retired HPD Major Keith Horikawa were sworn in as deputy chiefs.

“The commission looks forward to Chief Logan and his deputy chiefs officially getting started at HPD," Commission Chair Shannon Alivado said in a social media post attached to the announcement. "He has already begun identifying the challenges facing the department and his plans to advance HPD while prioritizing the safety of Honolulu’s citizens."

Before his hire, Logan expressed a desire for open transparency with the public, even going as far as being publicly available during a press conference two days after his selection regarding alleged special treatment toward the arrest of his son.

Logan previously served two decades with HPD and is a retired Army major general who was head of the Hawaiʻi National Guard. His last job was as a criminal investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office.

