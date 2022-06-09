Honolulu police say the incoming chief's adult son did not get special treatment

Honolulu Police Department Interim Chief Rade Vanic told police commissioners there was no special treatment given to incoming chief Arthur “Joe” Logan’s son last month.

Just one day after Logan was chosen by the Honolulu Police Commission for the chief position in May, his son Zane Logan was arrested for an alleged assault.

Controversy arose when it was revealed the chief's 36-year-old son had been arrested more than 40 times, and HPD’s regular media notification system did not announce the arrest.

“There was no special treatment that was given; this case was handled as we normally would,” Vanic said Wednesday. “I know, there was some indication or some speculation especially with the highlight that we tried to hide this or give special treatment or not make it public. But I'd like to reaffirm that that couldn't be further from the truth.”

Vanic said the incident was called in after 5 p.m. on May 24 as an argument. While officers were on the scene, they were notified that Zane Logan was related to the incoming chief.

“Our officers then made a call to verify that he was in fact who he said who he said he was,” Vanic said. Officers then proceeded with the arrest and booked him around 6:05 p.m. “That information then went into the system, and it was available immediately upon request.”

Vanic said the arrest logs are updated at 1 p.m. the following day, which includes information from that last reporting period. Vanic said the log on Zane Logan and was released “as it was supposed to be” the following day.

But as for the “do not post to media alert,” Vanic said that was because it was part of the review process. The notification is typically added to unattended deaths or crimes relating to victims who are minors.

Since this event, internal reviews of HPD’s notification system have been addressed, including increasing regular intervals of posting. He said the department is in the process of removing the “do not post to media alert” notification altogether, instead opting for a “pending review.”

Commissioner Doug Chin voiced concern that this event reinforced the idea that the department lacks transparency.

“I would just strongly urge the department going forward to err on the side of transparency,” Chin said. “I actually believe the incoming chief shares that value, so I think that'll be so that's what I'm looking forward to as a result of this.”

Incoming Chief Logan has said he will not get involved in the ongoing investigation.