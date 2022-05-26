36-year-old son of incoming Honolulu police chief arrested for alleged felony assault

The adult son of Honolulu’s newly named police chief Arthur "Joe" Logan was arrested this week on suspicion of felony assault.

Joe Logan announced the arrest himself on Wednesday.

He said his 36-year-old son Zane Logan “assaulted a 33-year-old male with a hand tool” Tuesday at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Joe Logan said he would not be involved in the investigation.

“As a parent, it’s heartbreaking,” he said at a news conference. “I know many of you out there probably have a family member that is struggling and it’s something that we’ve been struggling with for a long time.”

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Zane Logan had more than 40 prior arrests and citations for a variety of crimes dating back to 2004.

Those charges included felony methamphetamine possession and felony theft.

HPD did not immediately report Tuesday’s arrest, but interim police Chief Rade Vanic said the case “was handled as we would handle any normal case."