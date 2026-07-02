HPR Social Club: Stars, stripes and celebrations across the islands

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Hi, Social Clubbers,

Oh, what a time for momentous milestones. As mentioned last week, the Social Club turned one! Thanks again for reading along and being part of our little corner of HPR, where we connect communities by sharing events and happenings from across the islands.

As exciting as our first anniversary has been, it's kind of hard to compete with America's 250th birthday this weekend. Planning to celebrate the semiquincentennial? Here are some festivities taking place across the state:

Oʻahu: Start the weekend early at the Hawaiʻi Kai Independence Day Market & Concert at the Hawaiʻi Kai Shopping Center, July 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. In addition to enjoying local shopping, food vendors and family-friendly fun, catch live music by Henry Kapono, Kapena, Manoa DNA, Kalaʻe and Kalena Parish, Henry Kapono Foundation's On the Rise Artists, and more. It's free to attend, and dog-friendly (please use a leash!).

On the Windward side, celebrate America's 250th with the Windward Choral Society's SUpah DUpah Patriotic Sing-Along on Friday, July 3, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Longs Drugs parking lot in Kailua. Find joy together as you sing your heart out (no experience is required) in celebration of community music-making and shared musical heritage.

Maui: The Maui Community Band presents an Independence Day Extravaganza on Friday, July 3, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Lower Level Stage at The Shops in Wailea. Enjoy an hour of patriotic music performed by the band's 55 members who range in age from 13 to 79 and come from all walks of life. They'll play again on Saturday, July 4, at 7 p.m. at Whalers Village in Lahaina.

Hawaiʻi Island: Catch Aloha Theatre's Friday Night Flicks with a special screening of "Independence Day" on July 3 at 7 p.m. In my opinion, this classic summer blockbuster is best seen on the big screen! Admission is free with dinner next door at The Theatery, or get $10 movie tickets online.

On July 4, head to the 62nd Annual Parker Ranch Rodeo House & Horse Races for a day celebrating authentic paniolo tradition. Grand entry starts at 9 a.m. and seating is first-come, first-served. Get tickets here.

Kauaʻi: Light up your 4th of July at the Kauaiʻi Hospice Annual Concert in the Sky. This fundraising event features live music under the stars (The Green headlines), food vendors (someone please eat a flying saucer or two for me), a keiki fun zone and a spectacular fireworks display. This Kauaʻi tradition makes 33 years and starts at 3:30 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium. It's free for keiki under 5, $10 for kids 6-12, and $25 general admission in advance ($30 at the door). Get tickets online.

As you head out and about this weekend to celebrate, remember to keep hydrated, wear sunscreen, and practice patience on the roads and in crowded parking lots! Keep scrolling for more ideas on what to check out this week. And if you have an event to share, submit it to our community calendar.

Happy Birthday, America!

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

Blue Note Hawaii Artists performing at the 10th Annual Mindy Smokestack Amy Winehouse Tribute

Mindy Smokestack: Amy Winehouse Tribute at Blue Note Hawaii

Blue Note Hawaii

2335 Kalakaua Ave. in Waikīkī

Thursday, July 2, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate the music and legacy of Amy Winehouse with Mindy Smokestack and her incredible 10-piece band. Local artists, including HPR's own Kelsea Armstrong, join together in an evening full of soul, jazz, and powerhouse vocals honoring one of music’s most iconic voices. Doors open at 5 p.m. $25-35 tickets available online

Call for Artists: Hawaii Watercolor Society 2026 Open Exhibit

Downtown Art Center Gallery

1041 Nuʻuanu Ave., 2nd Floor, in Honolulu

Entry deadline is August 7, 5 p.m.

Looking ahead, the Hawaii Watercolor Society invites artists to submit works for their upcoming open exhibit themed "Flow & Fire!" The juried exhibition will be displayed at the Downtown Art Center (DAC) this fall. Eligible art media include water-soluble media, from gouache and acrylics to water-soluble crayons and pencils. All artists are invited to enter regardless of membership in HWS. Open to all

SPONSORED EVENT LISTING

Parker Ranch Riders at the Parker Ranch July 4th Rodeo and Horse Races.

62nd Annual Parker Ranch Rodeo & Horse Races

A July 4th tradition celebrating Hawaiʻi's paniolo heritage

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the 62nd Annual Parker Ranch Rodeo & Horse Races on Saturday, July 4, in Waimea. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. with Grand Entry at 9 a.m. Enjoy rodeo events, horse races, local food vendors, keiki activities, live music from Lim Ohana, Kalapana Awa Band, and Ekolu, and a day celebrating Hawaiʻi’s paniolo tradition. Advance tickets and event details are available at parkerranch.com/experiences.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: Kohala High School 100th Anniversary

Kohala High School 100th Anniversary

Kohala High School and Kamehameha Park Stage in Kohala

July 3 to 5, schedule varies

Another momentous milestone: Kohala High School is celebrating 100 years! Centennial events include reenactments of school traditions, an alumni parade, class reunion area and history exhibits highlighting memorable events and milestones. Event information can be found here and on the celebration planning Facebook page. Open to all

Jamminʻ in July - Wailuku First Friday

Market St. in Wailuku

Friday, July 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Head to Wailuku First Friday for Jammin' in July, this month's vibrant, free family-friendly community street party. The gathering showcases the best of Wailuku's local talent and charm, including Maui Onstage's youth program, who are hosting a Dippin' Dots fundraiser. Support local businesses and enjoy entertainment by Jimmy & The Twins, Haiku Hillbillys, DJZ and more. Open to all

Honouliuli NHS Pop-Up Exhibit - Līhuʻe

Līhuʻe Public Library

4344 Hardy St. in Līhuʻe

Open Monday through Friday, hours vary

The Honouliuli National Historic Site pop-up exhibit, which traveled around Oʻahu last year, is now making its way to neighboring islands. If you're unfamiliar with the park, this exhibit offers an accessible introduction to its history while commemorating the 80th anniversary of the permanent closure of the Honouliuli Internment Camp. The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours. It's also on display at the Hilo Public Library. Open to all

Live from the Atherton

Go "Inside the Song" with Hawaiʻi’s celebrated songwriters at an intimate evening of live performance, storytelling and conversation featuring Nā Hōkū Hanohano finalists and award-winning artists.

Sponsored by HMSA.

July 8 at 6 p.m.

GET TICKETS

Heard on The Conversation: New film brings big wave legend Buzzy Trent to the big screen

Honolulu Museum of Art Buzzy Trent, one of big wave surfing’s pioneering icons.

Buzzy Trent was a surfing legend best known for being a pioneer of modern big wave surfing in the 1950s and 1960s, making a name for himself at Makaha Point. His story hits the big screen in a new documentary titled “Increments of Fear: The Buzzy Trent Story.” It is set to premiere at the 17th Annual Honolulu Surf Film Festival on July 9.

A talk story panel will follow the premiere, featuring surf luminaries like Clark Abbey, James Jones and Jock Sutherland. More details can be found here.

To create the film, Trent’s daughter, Anna Moore, and her husband, Ronald Moore, dug through decades of footage to bring this legendary surf story to life. HPR’s Kevin Allen spoke with the couple about the life of big wave surfing icon Buzzy Trent. Listen to the interview