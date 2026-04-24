Maui Community Band Presents Independence Day Extravaganza

Special performance by Maui Community Band on Friday, July 3 from 5–6pm, located at the Lower Level Stage at The Shops at Wailea!

Founded in 2003 by Seabury Hall Music Director Lisa Owen, the Maui Community Band is a beloved fixture of the Valley Isle's arts scene. The band brings together around 55 members ranging in age from 13 to 79, drawn from all walks of life. Ted Manzano, a retired Maui Waena Intermediate School band director, has served as Music Director since 2022.

The band's mission is to perform concerts for the community at various venues while providing wind and percussion players the opportunity to continue developing their music reading skills and further pursue their instruments. From Hawaiian-themed concerts celebrating the islands' rich musical heritage to performances featuring classical and Broadway favorites, the band offers free, family-friendly entertainment throughout the year.