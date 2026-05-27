Mindy Smokestack: Amy Winehouse Tribute at Blue Note Hawaii

Get ready for a night celebrating the music and legacy of Amy Winehouse as local artist Mindy Smokestack returns for her 10th Annual Amy Winehouse Tribute at the Blue Note Hawaii with her incredible 10-piece band.

Enjoy unforgettable hits including “Valerie,” “Rehab,” “Back to Black,” and more in an evening full of soul, jazz, and powerhouse vocals honoring one of music’s most iconic voices.

Featuring; Chardonnay, Trishnālei, The Elevations, Keith Batlin, Avyanna McPeek-Batlin, Kelsea Armstrong, Keahi Delovio, Tiara Gomes, and Belen León.