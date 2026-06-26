HPR Social Club: One year of discovering local favorites

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

HAPPY ONE‑YEAR ANNIVERSARY, SOCIAL CLUBBERS!

Can you believe it? One year of this little newsletter bopping in your inbox every week. We didn't throw a blowout (though please imagine some confetti), but we may soon share some behind-the-scenes festivities and perhaps a shiny new logo as modesty is lovely, and branding is fun.

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra ‘Ohana Concert: Symphony of the Hawaiʻi Seas Tuesday, June 30, at 6:00 p.m. with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra at Blaisdell Concert

I am no mathematician, but rough math: ~7 events a week × 52 weeks = at least 364 events we've highlighted, celebrated, and sent love toward, uplifting artists, organizers, writers, teachers, small venues, volunteer crews, and goofy community projects. That's hundreds of connections made, dozens of recommendations swapped, and countless small moments of curiosity sparked. Mahalo for reading, showing up, and sharing with me the songs, books, and projects that you enjoy!

Manoa Valley Theatre Manoa Valley Theatre's "Shrek The Musical" playing at Kaimukī High School's Performing Arts Center.

A few things I'm excited to see (and recommend): three standouts coming up.

First, returning by popular demand, the ‘Ohana Concert: Symphony of the Hawaiʻi Seas Tuesday, June 30, at 6:00 p.m. with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra at Blaisdell Concert Hall. It's free with reservations and blends original compositions, projected animation, storytelling! I had a hoot when I was lucky enough to volunteer its opening day!

Next, another family-friendly event. Don't miss Manoa Valley Theatre's "Shrek The Musical" playing at Kaimukī High

School's Performing Arts Center. It's hilarious and perfect if you're bringing kids or a millennial who still believes in ogre redemption arcs. Fun fact: I once played the Shrek theme "All Star" every morning for a year while carpooling with a coworker to see if she would say anything, she didn't, it backfired and she learned it on ukulele and then now its inescapable bit. Needless to day I am booking tickets to this showing of Shrek.

Finally, for hands‑on makers: the Turkish Mosaic Lamp Workshop at KraftStories (pictured, above) in Honolulu has a two‑hour, beginner‑friendly session to design and finish your own stained‑glass mosaic lamp. Bring your pattern recognition and leave with something you made from dreamy to real!

Cheers to a year of curiosity, and here's to many more weeks of sharing good things. Keep scrolling for more events. If you have something you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar, and we might feature it in a future Social Club newsletter.

Catch you next time!

Kyla

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: SPECIAL FUNDRAISING SCREENING - The Addiction of Hope Film Screening with Q&A

"The Addiction of Hope" "The Addiction of Hope"

The Addiction of Hope Film Screening with Q&A

Aloha Theatre

79-7384 Mamalahoa Hwy in Kealakekua

Friday, June 26, 7 to 9:05 p.m.

Join this special Friday Night Flicks benefit screening of the award-winning film "The Addiction of Hope," followed by a post-film Q&A session with the film's star Anne-Marie Johnson and writer-director Martin A. Gottlieb. Proceeds support the Aloha Theatre. $10, tickets available online

KAUAʻI: SCOOT AND BOOGIE - Line Dancing Fundraiser

Line Dancing Fundraiser

Puhi Theatrical Warehouse

4411 Kikowaena St. in Līhuʻe

Saturday, June 27, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Grab your boots and shake it out with Lea Balbin of Boots Boogie Aloha. This fundraiser includes lessons and open dance with food and drinks available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Hawaiʻi Children's Theatre and Kauaʻi Community Players. All levels welcome. $20, tickets available online

MAUI: STAYING SECURE - Social Security & Medicare Seminar

Social Security & Medicare Seminar

J. Walter Cameron Center

95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 9 to11:30 a.m.

Nearing retirement? AARP volunteers will lead a free, unbiased education session on Social Security and Medicare, including how your age when you claim can affect your benefits, working while receiving benefits, enrollment timing, and more. Light refreshments will be served. Free to attend, register online

MAUI: SLACK KEY SOUNDS - 35th Annual Kī Hōʻalu Guitar Festival

Maui Arts & Cultural Center The Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater at the MACC

35th Annual Kī Hōʻalu Guitar Festival

Maui Arts & Cultural Center

1 Cameron Way in Kahului

Sunday, June 28, 2 to 7 p.m.

Head to the MACC to enjoy some of Hawaiʻi's best slack key guitar players performing selections of melodious Hawaiian music. This year's lineup includes Jeff Peterson, Bobby Moderow, Kevin Brown, Anthony Pfluke and more, who come together to celebrate the slack key guitar technique. In addition to hours of music, enjoy a wide variety of Hawaiian arts, crafts and food vendors starting at 1:30 p.m. Not on island? Stream the festival on the MACC Facebook Page or YouTube channel. Free and open to all

OʻAHU: BOOK CLUBBIN' - The Greener Reader Book Club

The Greener Reader Book Club The Greener Reader Book Club

The Greener Reader Book Club

Contact the club for location

Last Tuesday of every month, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

On June 30, check out this roaming book club that reads broadly and digs into counter narratives and the messy human heart. Read fiction, nonfiction, sci-fi, memoir and more with occasional public green-space meetups for communal reading. Come ready to read in silent solidarity and share what's on your bedside stack. Contact The Greener Reader Book Club via their newsletter for meetup location information. Free and open to all

Inside the Song: A Nā Hōkū Hanohano Songwriters Event

HPR proudly presents Inside the Song — a special seated evening blending live performance, storytelling, and deep listening in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Artists. This intimate writers-in-the-round style experience brings together celebrated Hawaiʻi songwriters and finalists for an evening exploring the inspiration, creative process, and stories behind their music.

Panelists include: Ei Nei, Kainani Kahaunaele & Kaniaulono Hāpai, and Kalaʻe Parish.

Save the Date: Live from the Atherton — Classical Music Series

Mark your calendars for two special evenings of classical music at HPR in July. Join us for intimate live performances featuring exceptional artists and special guests, all presented as part of HPR's Live from the Atherton concert series. Whether you're a longtime classical music enthusiast or simply looking to experience extraordinary live music in a unique setting, these are evenings you won't want to miss.

Save the dates and stay tuned for the full lineup



July 18: Artist TBA

July 25: An Evening of Classical Song & Piano ft. Kaelyn Howard and Brian Bethea - GET TICKETS

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.