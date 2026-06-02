Friday Night Flicks at Aloha Theatre
Friday Night Flicks at Aloha Theatre
Movies are back with films everyone will love! Grab some hot, freshly popped popcorn or a sweet treat from our concessions, kick back, and enjoy a fun movie night at Aloha Theatre.
All movies start at 7 PM.
Admission is free with dinner next door at the Theatery - go to www.TheTheatery.com to make reservations.
You may also buy tickets online in advance for $10 each at www.alohatheatre.com or purchase them at the box office up to a half hour before showtime.
6/12 - Hedwig and the Angry Inch
6/19 - But I'm a Cheerleader
6/26 - The Addiction of Hope Film Screening with Q&A
7/3 - Independence Day
7/10 - Jaws
Tickets at:
https://thealohatheatre.ludus.com/200505344
Aloha Theatre
10.00
Every week through Jul 10, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
Artist Group Info
Aloha Theatre
info@alohatheatre.com
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com