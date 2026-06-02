Friday Night Flicks at Aloha Theatre

Movies are back with films everyone will love! Grab some hot, freshly popped popcorn or a sweet treat from our concessions, kick back, and enjoy a fun movie night at Aloha Theatre.

All movies start at 7 PM.

Admission is free with dinner next door at the Theatery - go to www.TheTheatery.com to make reservations.

You may also buy tickets online in advance for $10 each at www.alohatheatre.com or purchase them at the box office up to a half hour before showtime.

6/12 - Hedwig and the Angry Inch

6/19 - But I'm a Cheerleader

6/26 - The Addiction of Hope Film Screening with Q&A

7/3 - Independence Day

7/10 - Jaws

Tickets at:

https://thealohatheatre.ludus.com/200505344