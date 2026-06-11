HPR Social Club: Start your summer with these fun fests

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Hello, summertime!

School's out, the weather is gorgeous, and friends and families are on the move. Whether you're spending this summer at home or traveling across the islands and beyond, be sure to check out your destination's community calendars (like ours, here) to see what's on around the town.

I often equate summer with weekend gatherings and festivals, as it's as good a time as ever to enjoy a day of fun, friendship and fellowship while exploring and supporting local. From bon dances (like Friday night's big bon dance at the Pan-Pacific Festival in Waikīkī) to the this weekend's 27th Annual Haleʻiwa Arts Festival on Oʻahu's North Shore, there's something for everyone across the state to enjoy.

On Maui, celebrate all things niu at ʻAha Niu: Maui Nui Coconut Celebration Festival on June 13 from 9 to 3 p.m. The whole ʻohana is invited to come together at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens for hands-on workshops, moʻolelo, and coconut-centered food and crafts.

On Hawaiʻi Island, get caffeinated at the Kaʻu Coffee Festival. Events take place from June 14 to 20 throughout the Kaʻu community. The festival kicks off on Sunday with the Ka’u Coffee Recipe Contest at the Kaʻu Coffee Mill and the Paʻina & Open House at the Historic Pahala Plantation Manager's House — admission is free.

On Oʻahu, the Aloha International Piano Festival concludes with a Grand Piano Extravaganza on June 14 at 4 p.m. at UH Mānoa's Orvis Auditorium. Five pianists come together with an exciting program that showcases the full spectrum of piano ensemble artistry. It culminates in a showstopping finale for two pianos, eight hands. Festival artistic director and founder Lisa Nakamichi and festival artists stopped by HPR-2 this morning to preview Sunday's concert. Miss the interview? Listen on demand.

Find more family friendly festivals and events listed in our community calendar. You can use the search filter to find events by date and by island.

As always, keep scrolling to see a few more hand-picked events taking place across Hawaiʻi. If you have an upcoming event you'd like to share, submit it to our community calendar.

Stay cool this summer!

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: BEAUTIFUL BONSAI - Annual Bonsai Exhibit & Plant Fair

Annual Bonsai Exhibit & Plant Fair

Noelani Elementary School Cafeteria

2655 Woodlawn Dr. in Mānoa

Sunday, June 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Pacific Bonsai Club is hosting its annual bonsai exhibition and plant sale. Doors open at 9 a.m. and attendees are advised to come early for the best selections. Learn about the art of bonsai, meet others who share your passion for miniature trees, and help perpetuate the beauty and fun of bonsai in Hawaiʻi. Free admission, open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: PRIDE IN FILM - Friday Night Flicks at Aloha Theatre

Aloha Theatre Friday Night Flicks at Aloha Theatre

Friday Night Flicks at Aloha Theatre

Aloha Theatre

79-7384 Mamalahoa Hwy in Kealakekua

Fridays through July 10 at 7 p.m.

Movies are back with films everyone will love at Aloha Theatre. Celebrate Pride in June with films that include "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" (June 12), "But I'm A Cheerleader" (June 19), and a special fundraiser and film screening of "The Addiction of Hope" with a post-film Q&A with the film's star Anne-Marie Johnson and writer-director Martin A. Gottlieb to follow (June 26). $10, tickets available online

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: COMMUNITY AT SEA - Kona Kai Fest

Kona Kai Fest

Kona Salt Farm

73-907 Makako Bay Dr. in Kona

Sunday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Head to the Kona coast for an immersive day of live music, ocean storytelling, local food, art, workshops, and hands-on experiences rooted in Hawaiʻi’s deep relationship with the sea. Hosted by the Symbrosia Foundation, the fest invites community members to a gathering that feels part beach festival, part night market, part tidepool think tank. Join the movement to restore Hawaiʻi's oceans. Free and open to all, VIP tickets available, RSVP online

MAUI: KUPAʻA MAU ON MAUI - Aloha Maui Pride Festival

Aloha Maui Pride Aloha Maui Pride

Aloha Maui Pride Festival

Market St. and Main St. in Wailuku

Saturday, June 13, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Presented by Aloha Maui Pride and the Maui AIDS Foundation, celebrate "Kupaʻa Mau" — "We are here to stay" at the Maui Pride Festival. Gather not just in celebration, but in resistance, in remembrance, and in deep aloha for one another. Join the Maui community in creating a future rooted in unity, hope, and aloha. Enjoy performances and a fashion show and visit nonprofit booths, food trucks, vendors, and more. All ages are welcome. Free and open to all

KAUAʻI: KEIKI ON THE MIC - Improv & Open Mic Community Nights

Improv & Open Mic Community Nights

Puhi Theatrical Warehouse

411 Kikowaena St. in Līhuʻe

Friday, June 19, 5:30 p.m.

Hawaii Children’s Theatre and Kauaʻi Community Players present Improv Night & Open Mic! Join in for a fun, creative evening of theatre games, improv, and open mic performances. Kids are invited from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. for Improv/Open Mic, followed by Adults Improv from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. and Open Mic at 8:30 p.m. Improv Night & Open Mic continues through the year on select Fridays: June 19, July 17, Sept. 18, and Oct. 16. $5, pay at the door.

Inside the Song: A Nā Hōkū Hanohano Songwriters Event

HPR proudly presents Inside the Song — a special seated evening blending live performance, storytelling, and deep listening in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Artists. This intimate writers-in-the-round style experience brings together celebrated Hawaiʻi songwriters and finalists for an evening exploring the inspiration, creative process, and stories behind their music.

Panelists include: Ei Nei, Kainani Kahaunaele & Kaniaulono Hāpai, and Kalaʻe Parish.

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

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Courtey of HoMA Tsherin Sherpa is an artist from Nepal who blends traditional thangka painting with pop culture.

LISTEN ON DEMAND: This new art exhibit at HoMA blends religion and pop culture

Some of the most recognizable figures in Nepal are its deities. They take the form of sculptures that are prominently displayed in temples. But the 2015 Nepal earthquake destroyed historic structures and shattered priceless artworks that took years to restore.

Featured artist Tsherin Sherpa (pictured, above), from Nepal, was in California's Bay Area when the earthquake occurred. After seeing images of the deities’ limbs fall apart, he decided to take that tragedy and turn it into art, such as his piece of a nearly 400-pound sculpture with disembodied deity hands in a cluster together.

The exhibit, called “Divine Disruption,” is on display at the Honolulu Museum of Art until January 2027. It includes 20 artworks from Sherpa’s collection, including paintings, sculptures and a carpet. Learn more