Improv & Open Mic Community Nights
Improv & Open Mic Community Nights
Hawaii Children’s Theatre and Kauaʻi Community Players present Improv Night & Open Mic! Join us for a fun, creative evening of theatre games, improv, and open mic performances. Kids are invited from 5:30 to 6:30 pm for Improv/Open Mic, followed by Adults Improv from 7:00 to 8:30 pm and Open Mic at 8:30 pm. Dates are Fridays: June 19, July 17, Sept. 18, and Oct. 16. $5 pay at the door.
Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
5
05:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every month on Friday through Oct 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hawaii Children's Theatre
(808) 246-8985
info@hctkauai.org
Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
4411 Kikowaena St.Lihue, Hawaii 96766
8082468985
kauaicommunityplayers@gmail.com