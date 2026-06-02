Improv & Open Mic Community Nights

Hawaii Children’s Theatre and Kauaʻi Community Players present Improv Night & Open Mic! Join us for a fun, creative evening of theatre games, improv, and open mic performances. Kids are invited from 5:30 to 6:30 pm for Improv/Open Mic, followed by Adults Improv from 7:00 to 8:30 pm and Open Mic at 8:30 pm. Dates are Fridays: June 19, July 17, Sept. 18, and Oct. 16. $5 pay at the door.