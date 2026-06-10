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Aloha International Piano Festival on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published June 10, 2026 at 11:31 AM HST
The Grand Piano Extravaganza brings together Festival Artists Jon Nakamatsu, Robert Koenig, Noriko Uenaka, and Hawaiʻi’s own T.J. Tario (Laritza), alongside Founder & Artistic Director Lisa Nakamichi on June 14 at Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa.
Aloha International Piano Festival
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www.alohapianofestival.org
The Grand Piano Extravaganza brings together Festival Artists Jon Nakamatsu, Robert Koenig, Noriko Uenaka, and Hawaiʻi’s own T.J. Tario (Laritza), alongside Founder & Artistic Director Lisa Nakamichi on June 14 at Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa.

Aloha International Piano Festival founder Lisa Nakamichi and festival artists Jon Nakamatsu and Robert Koenig stopped by Morning Café to share a preview of the festival’s Grand Piano Extravaganza, taking place Sunday, June 14, at the UH Mānoa Orvis Auditorium.

The crowning glory of this year's festival, the concert features five pianists performing pieces for one, four and eight hands. Jon Nakamatsu, Robert Koenig, Noriko Uenaka, Hawaiʻi’s own T.J. Tario (Laritza), and Lisa Nakamichi come together for a rare, high-energy celebration of the piano in all its brilliance. Learn more

This classical music conversation aired on Thursday, June 10, 2026.

Tags
Classical Music Conversations Aloha International Piano Festival
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
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