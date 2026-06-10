Aloha International Piano Festival on Morning Café

Aloha International Piano Festival founder Lisa Nakamichi and festival artists Jon Nakamatsu and Robert Koenig stopped by Morning Café to share a preview of the festival’s Grand Piano Extravaganza, taking place Sunday, June 14, at the UH Mānoa Orvis Auditorium.

The crowning glory of this year's festival, the concert features five pianists performing pieces for one, four and eight hands. Jon Nakamatsu, Robert Koenig, Noriko Uenaka, Hawaiʻi’s own T.J. Tario (Laritza), and Lisa Nakamichi come together for a rare, high-energy celebration of the piano in all its brilliance. Learn more

This classical music conversation aired on Thursday, June 10, 2026.