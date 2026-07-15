HPR Social Club: This weekend's GOAT lineup

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

This summer has been flying by, am I right? I blinked, and we hit the halfway point? I might already be planning my Halloween costume! I've got three Oʻahu ideas that'll help you get outside, move around, and join in!

Let's start with the family-friendly and charming Goat Farm Tour at Sweet Land Farm in Waialua. Tour the farm with AARP Hawaiʻi on Tuesday morning (July 21), where you'll connect with other folks on a guided tour, meet friendly goats, learn about goat milking, and even get a hands-on chance to feed and pet the goats. Along the way, hear how local agriculture supports our island community, and there's a surprise treat at the end. **There's the accessibility heads-up: it's a working farm with uneven and unpaved areas, so wheelchairs may have difficulty and aren't recommended.**

Next up: Get out and get on a board at Keolu Skate Park in Kailua. Cruise by on Saturday (July 18) at 9 a.m., weather permitting, with the Boards N Babes Oahu chapter. They welcome all levels, which means this will be a friendly place to learn, practice, and hang with other people who are also trying! Bring your skate board and your safety gear, and fingers crossed you have a sweet morning session together.

We'll end with a nighttime option next week: LA LOM at The Republik on Tuesday, July 21. The Los Angeles League of Musicians is an instrumental trio blending Cumbia Sonidera vibes, 60's soul ballads, classic romantic boleros, and Peruvian Chicha energy. Hope this inspires you to boogie!

Got something fun happening in your corner that you want us to know about? Submit it to our community calendar!

Catch you next time!

Kyla

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: SPELL IT OUT - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Kahilu Theatre

67-1186 Lindsey Rd. in Waimea

Saturday, July 18, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

A quirky, witty, and unexpectedly heartfelt spelling bee full of awkward charm following six competitors (and a few brave audience volunteers) as they navigate growing up. Catch it as part of Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Festival's Season of Dreams (July 1–19). $40-$60 tickets, showtimes vary, available online

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: SEE FOOD - I Love Sushi”

Hawaii Japanese Center "I Love Sushi" is on view through August 22 at the Hawaii Japanese Center in Hilo.

“I Love Sushi”

Hawaii Japanese Center (HJC)

751 Kanoelehua Ave. in Hilo

On view through August 22

Wednesday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m.

A traveling Japan Foundation exhibition tracing sushi's story and transformations — from ancient origins to a global obsession — told through ukiyo-e, woodblock prints, video installations, scale models, and more. Free and open to all

KAUAʻI: FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT - Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

KCC Performing Arts Center

3-1901 Kaumualiʻi Hwy in Līhuʻe

July 17 to 19

Friday & Saturday at 7:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Hawaii Children's Theatre's Summer Stars brings a family-friendly musical adventure with local performers ages 8-15, following Alice down the rabbit hole into a whimsical world of unforgettable characters and songs. There’s also a Rising Stars Showcase on Thursday, July 16. $15 tickets, available online

Aina Hou Community Park / Facebook Aina Hou Community Pāʻina

KAUAʻI: COMMUNAL KĪLAUEA - Third Annual Community Pāʻina

Third Annual Community Pāʻina

Anaina Hou Community Park

5-2723 Kuhio Hwy. in Kīlauea

Saturday, July 18, all day

Enjoy this all-ages fundraiser featuring a day of water slides, bounce houses, classic arcade games, lawn games (think corn hole and giant Jenga), face painting, basket weaving, and more. $20 wristband gives all-day access (kids under 3 free). Food and drinks by local vendors including The Lanai, Ally's Cocina, and Silver Cloud. Take part in a mini-golf competition with prizes donated by local restaurants and shops. $20 tickets, available online

MAUI: LOST AND FOUND - William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (Abridged)

William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (Abridged)

Historic Iao Theater

68 N. Market St. in Wailuku

July 10 to 26

Friday & Saturday at 7:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Maui OnStage's irreverent, pun-filled abridged romp about a “lost manuscript” allegedly penned by the teen Shakespeare is made “brief and palatable” at about 90 minutes. Content advisory: comic violence, mild innuendo, bawdy humor, and rude words; recommended for ages 10–13+. $10 to $45 tickets, available online

OʻAHU: KIDS DANCE IT OUT - Kids Hip Hop Summer Dance Camp

Kids Hip Hop Summer Dance Camp

Hawaii Dance Bomb

2758 S King St #103 in Honolulu

Daily through July 31, 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A ridiculously fun hip hop camp with dancing, games, interactive activities, arts & crafts, choreography, concerts, and lots of laughs, plus a performance for parents at the end of camp. Designed to keep kids active, creative, and making new friends (with some well-earned sweating). $115–$500 registration, more info online

Live from the Atherton — Classical Music Series

This year's classical music offerings kick off this Saturday afternoon at the Atherton. Our lineup features local artists who present pieces that span classical favorites to bold new works. The Live from the Atherton series welcomes longtime music fans and newcomers alike.



July 18 @ 2 p.m.: An Afternoon of Classical Viola & Piano ft. Yuri Hughes and Jasmine Nagano - GET TICKETS

July 25 @ 6 p.m.: An Evening of Classical Song & Piano ft. Kaelyn Howard and Brian Bethea - GET TICKETS

Storytellers' Series

We're also announcing the next installment of our Live from the Atherton Storytellers' Series. Since 2000, From the Top and its young musician showcase has brightened our Saturday mornings on HPR-2. Join us for a special evening hosted by Classical Pacific's Sharene Taba, featuring Stories From the Top — Hawaiʻi edition with bassist Taiga Benito and cellist Joshua Nakazawa.



August 6 @ 6 p.m.: Stories From the Top! ft. Taiga Benito and Joshua Nakazawa - GET TICKETS

Save the dates! We have a few more exciting Live from the Atherton events coming up in August.



August 22: Brazilian Bossa Nova & Samba

August 29: Blues

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for more information about our Live from the Atherton events, or keep an eye on our website for information to be announced!

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Watch past Live from the Atherton performances here

HPR Loretta Ables Sayre visited Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva to celebrate Oscar Hammerstein II's birthday.

ICYMI: Happy Talk with South Pacific's Loretta Ables Sayre

South Pacific is filled with catchy, upbeat tunes that are engrained in the American theater repertoire. But the Broadway musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II also includes dark, serious themes of racism and prejudice that many shows in the post-World War II era didn’t want to confront.

Loretta Ables Sayre's careful research and preparation for her portrayal of the show's iconic character Bloody Mary in the 2008 Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific helped earn her a Tony nomination for the role. Sayre appeared on Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva to celebrate Hammerstein's birthday and talk about why the show is just as relevant today as it was when it premiered in 1949. Listen to the interview