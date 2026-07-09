HPR Social Club: Friday through Sunday, North Shore's got you covered

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR's Communication & Digital Marketing Manager, Ashley Brown.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha, Social Club friends,

Summer on Oʻahu's North Shore has a rhythm to it: the swells mellow out, the roads get busy, the streets fill with people and the calendar somehow fills up faster than the parking lots at Haleʻiwa Beach Park. This weekend is proof and WOWZA, we've got a jam-packed lineup for the whole fam.

First up, calling all punk rock lovers to join a free outdoor concert this Friday, July 10, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Florence Hale‘iwa Store. Olivia the Band brings the Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Blink-182 nostalgia to the North Shore. Bring the family and relive your angsty teenage years, no mosh pit required. They haven't played since 2010 — we're talkin' reunion tour, here!

It's also time for Bon Dance season, y'all! The Haleʻiwa Shingon Mission holds its Obon service and Bon Dance July 10 and 11. Obon starts at 6 p.m., dancing runs 6:45 to 9:45. The concession stand and country store are open too, cash only. Parking's tight at the temple, so plan on Waialua Community Association as overflow. Check out the Hawaiʻi State Bon Dance schedule here.

If you've never made it out to Polo Sundays, July 12 is the one to catch. The Clive Cup brings full matches, live music from 808 Imposters, and a lineup of local craft and food vendors at Hawaiʻi Polo Club (pictured, above). Bring a chair, bring the family, and grab your spot early. Pssst — keiki under 12 go in free. Grab tickets here.

Got something fun happening on your side of the island? Submit it to our community calendar!

A hui hou,

Ashley

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: MĀHŪ MEMORIES - Honolulu Rainbow Film Festiva

Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival / hrff.org Saturday evening showings at the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival

Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival

“MĀHŪ: A Trans-Pacific Love Letter”

Hawaiʻi Theatre Center

1130 Bethel St. in Honolulu

Saturday, July 11, 7 p.m.

The Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival celebrates 37 years this weekend as one of the longest-running queer film festivals in the United States. On Saturday at 7 p.m., the fest offers one more chance to see the live performance of “The Return of Kapaemahu” hula show, paired with a screening of “MĀHŪ: A Trans-Pacific Love Letter,” a short film about an innovative theater production that aims to reclaim and celebrate the traditional place of honor and respect given to māhū in Hawaiʻi. $18 tickets, available online

OʻAHU: CELEBRATE THE SEAS - Write the Seas Poetry Workshop

Write the Seas Poetry Workshop

Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum

250 South Hotel St. in Honolulu

Saturday, July 11, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Created for kids and families, this special ocean-inspired poetry workshop celebrates our deep connection to the sea! Listen to moving live readings from former Hawaiʻi State Poet Laureate Brandy Nālani McDougall and emerging poet Hope Matsumoto. Create short postcard poems dedicated to your favorite beach with an opportunity to record your readings for an upcoming community poetry film. Plus, pick up free ocean-themed poetry books courtesy of the "Maoli Verse" project (while supplies last). Learn more. Open to all, children must be accompanied by a parent.

Zine Scene Fest Hawaii Zine Scene Fest Hawaii

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: MEAN ZINES - Zine Scene Fest Hawaii

Zine Scene Fest Hawaii

East Hawaii Cultural Center

141 Kalakaua St. in Hilo

Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zines are the intersection of art making, community building, and political action to create radical, intentional space. Created for community, by community, zine-making is a shared tool for storytelling, education, and connection. At Zine Scene Fest, join zinemakers and community organizations who will share what zines are, their history, why they are important, and how they can aid and connect community. This family friendly event includes live music and a zine making station so you can try it for yourself! Open to all

MAUI: ONSTAGE AUDITIONS - ʻAinakea Auditions

ʻAinakea Auditions

Maui OnStage Education and Youth Center

At Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, across from Ben Franklin

Saturday, July 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"‘Ainakea" follows the Goodale family, descendants of early missionaries in Hawai‘i, as they return to their struggling sugar plantation after time abroad in this adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s classic drama The Cherry Orchard, widely considered one of the great plays of the early 20th century. Author James Nevius has updated the drama to the 1950s. Director Francis Taua is seeking actors ages 18 and up, of all ethnicities, gender identities for auditions on Saturday, with callbacks (by invitation) on Sunday. Prepare two contrasting monologues, each up to 90 seconds in length and bring a picture and resume, if you have one. Learn more and sign up to audition here

KAUAʻI: SCHOOL IS COOL - Back-to-School Bash Supplies Giveaway 2026

Back-to-School Bash Supplies Giveaway 2026

Kukui Grove Shopping Center

2600 Kaumuali‘i Hwy. in Līhuʻe

Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 12th Annual Back-to-School Bash returns to Kukui Grove, supporting local families and setting keiki up for success. Pre-registered students are guaranteed a school supply bag, but if you don’t snag a spot, no worries! Bring the whole ʻohana and enjoy free fun, including entertainment, educational resources, and a Passport to Fun activity for keiki. A limited number of non-registered bags will be available first come, first served (while supplies last)! Pre-register here. Open to all