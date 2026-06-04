Celebrate zines! Zines are the intersection of art making, community building, and political action to create radical, intentional space. Zine Scene Fest Hawaii is created for community, by community, using zine-making as our shared tool for storytelling, education, and connection. Never heard of a zine? It's a small publication (short for magazine) that can have information, art or writing on any topic! At Zine Scene Fest, we will have zinemakers and community organizations sharing what zines are, their history, why they are important, and how they can aid and connect community. Some folks will be selling wares, while others will be focusing on education and outreach; we will also have live music and a zine making station so you can try it for yourself! This is a family friendly event, all are welcome!

