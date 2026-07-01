'Ainakea Auditions

‘Ainakea follows the Goodale family, descendants of early missionaries in Hawai‘i, as they return to their struggling sugar plantation after three years abroad. Young entrepreneur Lopaka tries to convince matriarch Amanda Goodale to lease the land to hotel developers to save the plantation, but she refuses. When ‘Ainakea is auctioned off due to debt, Lopaka outbids the family and buys it himself, planning to clear the sugar cane and build beach resorts. As Amanda and the others prepare to leave their ancestral home for good, the play explores themes of tradition versus progress, colonialism’s impact on native Hawaiians, class divides among the plantation workers, and the irreversible changes reshaping Hawai‘i in the postwar period.

The play is an adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s classic drama The Cherry Orchard, widely considered one of the great plays of the early 20th century. Nevius has updated the drama to the 1950s.

ALL ROLES ARE OPEN

The director is seeking actors ages 18 and up, of all ethnicities, gender identities.

AUDITIONS:

Saturday July 11, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Auditions will be held at the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Center. Located at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, across from Ben Franklin.

Callbacks (By invitation only) Sun. July 12, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Callbacks will be held at the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Center. Located at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, across from Ben Franklin.

Please prepare two contrasting monologues, each up to 90 seconds in length.

Bring a picture and resume, if you have one. Plan on arriving 10 minutes early to check in.