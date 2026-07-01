Write the Seas Poetry Workshop
Write the Seas Poetry Workshop
Ocean-inspired poetry workshop and live poetry readings with former Hawaiʻi Poet Laureate Brandy Nālani McDougall and poet Hope Matsumoto. Created for kids and families!
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts
(808) 586-0300
hawaiisfca@hawaii.gov
Artist Group Info
mamiko.k.carroll@hawaii.gov
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 586-9959
info@capitolmodern.org