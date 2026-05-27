The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Full of quirky charm and unexpected heart, Spelling Bee follows six competitors—and a few brave audience volunteers—as they navigate the joys and challenges of growing up. A witty and heartfelt celebration of identity, resilience, and connection. Accompanied by the HPAF Pep Band.
Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.
Kahilu Theatre
$40, $50, $60
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
808 333 7378
info@hpaf.org
Artist Group Info
cathikeene@gmail.com