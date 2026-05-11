Alice in Wonderland, Jr.
Alice in Wonderland, Jr.
Hawaii Children’s Theatre’s Summer Stars presents “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” July 17 - 19 at the Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center. Featuring local performers ages 8 - 15, this family-friendly musical adventure follows Alice down the rabbit hole into a whimsical world of unforgettable characters and fun songs. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. HCT will also present the Rising Stars Showcase on Thursday, July 16. Tickets available at www.hctkauai.org.
KCC Performing Arts Center
12-20
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hawaii Children's Theatre
(808) 246-8985
info@hctkauai.org
KCC Performing Arts Center
3-1901 Kaumualii HighwayLihue, Hawaii 96766
808.245.8352
kccpac@hawaii.edu