Hawaii Children’s Theatre’s Summer Stars presents “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” July 17 - 19 at the Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center. Featuring local performers ages 8 - 15, this family-friendly musical adventure follows Alice down the rabbit hole into a whimsical world of unforgettable characters and fun songs. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. HCT will also present the Rising Stars Showcase on Thursday, July 16. Tickets available at www.hctkauai.org.

