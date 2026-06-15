LA LOM
LA LOM
The Los Angeles League of Musicians, LA LOM, are an instrumental trio formed in Los Angeles in 2021. They blend the sounds of Cumbia Sonidera, 60’s soul ballads and classic romantic boleros that emanate from radios, backyard parties and dance clubs of Los Angeles with the twang of Peruvian Chicha and Bakersfield Country.
The Republik
$35.00 + fees
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
BAMP Project
info@bampproject.com
Artist Group Info
LA LOM
lalom@redlightmanagement.com
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089417469
hello@jointherepublik.com